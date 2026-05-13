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KRDO13 asks the mayor directly about elected official city vehicle use

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Published 11:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates first broke the story about an audit looking into a fraud, waste and abuse tip regarding claims made about the mayor of Colorado Springs allowing his wife to use a city-owned vehicle.

The audit committee found that there were no policies in place for elected officials using city vehicles. The committee strongly recommended that a policy be put in place.

In response, the mayor's office put a policy in place for security detail and city vehicle use by an elected official. However, it was met with sharp backlash by former mayors and some city council members.

We will ask the mayor about this on Wednesday and have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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