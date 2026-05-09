Person dies after getting hit by Frontier Airlines plane

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles struck and killed a person late Friday night at Denver International Airport. The incident occurred as the plane prepared for takeoff and the aircraft subsequently experienced an engine fire.

No one aboard the plane was seriously injured, though passengers were evacuated via emergency slides after the cabin filled with smoke.

Airport officials reported that the deceased individual had jumped the airport perimeter fence and was struck by the aircraft moments later while attempting to cross a runway. Authorities do not believe the person was an employee of the airport.

José Cervantes, a passenger on the Frontier Airlines flight, described the moments leading up to and immediately following the impact. "We're already taking off, right? It took a plane took a little bit to take off, but we were already taking off and we're going pretty fast and I felt like the plane started to tilt up when out of nowhere it just, we felt like a thud and heard like an explosion and I was right on the wing, so I looked to my right and I just see like the right wing just on fire," Cervantes said. "When that happened like the aircraft lands back down and they kind of like swivel side to side and then they stop, shut it off right away and then the cabin starts to fill up with smoke and that's when they started evacuating everybody."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the incident.

The NTSB and FAA investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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