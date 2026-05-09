Frontier plane reportedly strikes pedestrian on Denver airport runway

By Karina Tsui, Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — A Frontier Airlines plane reportedly struck a pedestrian on a runway at Denver International Airport late Friday, forcing it to abort its takeoff, a spokesperson for the carrier told CNN.

Flight 4345, an Airbus A321, was departing from Denver en route to Los Angeles and carried 224 passengers and 7 crew members, Frontier Airlines said in a statement. It was scheduled to depart at 10:39 p.m. local time.

As the plane was departing, “the aircraft reportedly struck a pedestrian on the runway during takeoff,” the airline said. “Smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution.”

The Denver airport said the Frontier flight “reported striking a pedestrian” at approximately 11:19 p.m. local time. There was a brief engine fire that was quickly extinguished by the Denver Fire Department, the airport said in a statement early Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and passengers were taken to the terminal, the airport added.

CNN has reached out to the Denver Fire Department and Denver Sheriff’s Department for more information.

Air traffic control audio, shared by the ATC.com app, captured the moment a pilot from the Frontier flight told controllers the plane “hit somebody.” Seconds later, a controller said emergency vehicles were being dispatched. “There was an individual walking across the runway,” the pilot can be heard saying.

The pilot told controllers there were 231 people and more than 21,000 pounds of fuel on board, according to the audio clip.

Data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed the plane was accelerating at about 146 miles an hour at roughly 11:15 p.m. local time, before it aborted takeoff.

“We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities,” Frontier said. “We are deeply saddened by this event.”

Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted, the airport said.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury contributed to this report.