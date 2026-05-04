Tracking states’ unprecedented redistricting efforts

By Amy O’Kruk, Ethan Cohen, Renée Rigdon, Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Florida is the latest state to redraw its congressional map, enacting a plan that aims to flip four of the state’s eight Democratic-held seats.

It’s just the latest move in a national fight that started last year when President Donald Trump and Republicans launched an effort to redraw state congressional maps to help protect the party’s narrow majority ahead of the midterm elections in November.

CNN is tracking new maps and will continue to update with new state developments.

An already unprecedented cycle for mid-decade redistricting was further upended by a Supreme Court ruling that will make it far harder for voters to challenge future maps for racial discrimination.

The ruling will have major implications for the nation’s congressional maps in coming years, but even with primaries fast approaching, some states appear interested in redrawing their maps for this November.

With a historically tight House of Representatives, redistricting has become a critical tactic to shaping the midterm races.

Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional district boundaries, typically takes place just once a decade, as states respond to updated population counts after the decennial census.

The redistricting process is different in every state. In some places, state legislators can redraw the map on their own, and all that’s needed is the political will. In other states, the redraw might require changing the constitution, a lengthier process which often involves a direct vote of the people.

Overall, Republicans began the cycle with more opportunities to gain seats through new maps than Democrats did. Republicans have full control of government in more states and many Democratic states have ceded the map-drawing power to independent commissions, moves some of them have now reversed.

Seven out of the 13 House members targeted by Republican-enacted maps across the country are Black or Latino.

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