What Spirit Airlines ticket holders need to know

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — The weekend has turned into a white-knuckle affair for travelers with Spirit Airlines tickets as they wait to see how the airline’s financial troubles will play out.

A proposed government bailout of the airline, which has been struggling to emerge from its second bankruptcy, was uncertain on Friday, with reports that Spirit Airlines was preparing to shutter operations early Saturday.

Thousands of passengers could immediately be stranded if Spirit halts service.

“If you have a ticket booked on Spirit, I would be rebooking on another airline if you really have to travel,” Becky Blaine, managing editor of The Points Guy, told CNN on Friday.

Earlier Friday, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson told CNN the airline had no direct comment on published reports of a possible shutdown. “Spirit is operating as usual,” the spokesperson said.

But traveler anxiety is no doubt much higher than usual. Here’s what passengers need to know right now:

Will other airlines step in to help stranded passengers?

Yes, other US carriers told CNN they would support affected passengers.

Exact measures weren’t spelled out in every case, but American Airlines said it had “immediately implemented fare caps on Main Cabin tickets for Spirit routes where we also offer nonstop service.”

United, Allegiant and Frontier also said they would try to help affected passengers.

US Department of Transportation guidance about airline service cessations encourages travelers to check with other airlines “to see if they will accept your ticket, on a confirmed or standby basis, or will offer you a discount on a new ticket by waiving advance purchase requirements or other restrictions.”

Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going.com, referred to those accommodations as “rescue fares” and said they may be limited. “Rebook with those carriers ASAP.”

If an airline stops operating, can I get my money back?

Maybe.

“In these cases, travelers aren’t left with many options to get their money back,” Nastro said of airlines ceasing service.

“Technically your right to a refund stands, yet if no airline exists to pay out for the cancellation, travelers usually are the end of the line to see any money,” Nastro said.

The DOT points to the best options in its guidance.

“Even if the airline has ceased flying, you may be able to obtain a refund through the credit card company you used to purchase the ticket or from your travel insurance company,” the DOT says, adding some guidance about how to go about seeking refunds. Do it quickly: You generally have 60 days on credit card charges, although sometimes that limit is waived for future transportation, the DOT notes.

That lines up with Nastro’s advice.

She said credit cards are usually the only way to see a refund — through the Fair Credit Billing Act.

“Don’t cancel anything as you need proof of having had ‘services not rendered,’” Nastro warned. Wait for Spirit to cancel, otherwise passengers may lose what little recourse they have, she said.

Blaine added that travel insurance coverage is iffy. “If you book with a credit card, the bankruptcy of an airline is specifically not covered under the travel insurance policy by your credit card,” she said. “If you have additional travel insurance, you can check that; it might be covered.”

CNN’s Chris Isidore, Aaron Cooper and Alexandra Skores contributed to this report.

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