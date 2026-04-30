Prosecutors release new video showing moments before shooting at press dinner



CNN

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors filed new evidence Thursday including video showing the moments before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that President Donald Trump and administration officials attended at the Washington Hilton hotel in DC on Saturday night.

The video shows the alleged attacker, Cole Tomas Allen, walk through a doorway in the hall leading to the security check point.

One second later, an officer and his dog approach the door, which leads to a separate hallways with elevators.

The officer stands at the doorway looking down the hallway with elevators for approximately 12 seconds, while his dog moves in and out of the doorway. During this period the camera angle does not show Allen.

The officer and his dog eventually turn to walk away, and one second later the suspect can be seen rushing back out of the doorway with a shotgun, running toward the security checkpoint. Prosecutors say the video shows Allen and a Secret Service officer exchange fire. It is not immediately clear in the video when Allen allegedly shot his gun.

DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, whose office is prosecuting the case, said the video shows Allen shoot that same officer.

“There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire,” Pirro said in posting the video online.

Prior to the shooting, the video shows Allen wandering through the halls and areas of the hotel Saturday night, which Pirro says shows that Allen was casing the hotel.

Despite Allen’s attorneys telling a federal judge Thursday they would not fight a motion to keep Allen behind bars as the case continues, prosecutors still wanted to present evidence as to why they consider Allen a threat.

The judge said it would be a waste of time since Allen was not fighting the detention motion.

Despite this, Pirro’s prosecutors filed the video along with other images allegedly of Allen, his hotel room, a used shotgun casing, and the other weapons and gear Allen allegedly had, including a pistol, knives and tape.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.