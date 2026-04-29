KRDO13 Investigates: Palmer Lake forest school ordered to stop operating, state says it ran unlicensed child care

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - A forest school program in Palmer Lake is under a court order to stop operating, after state officials say it was providing child care without a required license.

Court records show the Colorado Department of Early Childhood filed a civil case against Wonders of Nature Forest School and its operator, Eric Todd Riegler, in El Paso County District Court earlier this year.

In March, a judge granted a preliminary injunction, ordering the program to stop providing child care for more than four children unless it becomes properly licensed.

Timeline shows more than a year of warnings

Documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates show the case developed over more than a year, involving repeated warnings from both state and local officials.

State records show a cease-and-desist order was first issued in March 2025, directing the program to stop operating without a license.

KRDO13 Investigates learned the initial case was later closed after follow-up surveillance did not observe unlicensed child care.

However, a new complaint filed Nov. 20, 2025, triggered a second investigation. According to court filings, investigators later confirmed the program was again operating without a license.

Town also moved to revoke business license

At the same time, the Town of Palmer Lake took action.

A notice sent to the business in November 2025 states the town was informed the program was operating without required state licensing - a violation of state law.

The town:

Initiated business license revocation proceedings

Ordered the program to stop providing child care immediately

Referred the case for enforcement through the municipal court

Certified mail records show those warnings were sent to the operator, including at least one notice that was returned unclaimed.

State escalated case to court in 2026

After confirming the program was operating without a license during the second investigation, the state escalated the case.

Court documents show the state filed for an injunction on Jan. 16. They moved for a permanent injunction to prevent him from providing child care services of any type that require a license.

On March 10, a judge granted the order, prohibiting the program from providing child care for more than four children unless properly licensed.

Court records also show Riegler did not challenge the state’s evidence during the hearing.

State says unlicensed care carries “inherent risk”

State officials say unlicensed child care presents risks because it operates outside regulatory oversight.

Without a license, the state cannot verify whether providers are meeting required health, safety, and staffing standards.

If the injunction is violated, the state may pursue contempt proceedings, which can include fines or jail time.

Officials say the court order remains in effect.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Riegler for comment by email and phone and left a message.

We also went to the area near the Palmer Lake Reservoir, where records indicate the program operated, but there is no publicly listed address for the business.

As of publication, no response has been received.

What parents should know

State officials advise parents to verify whether a child care provider is licensed before enrolling children.

Licensed providers must meet state requirements for:

Health and safety standards

Background checks

Staff-to-child ratios

Unlicensed programs are not subject to those same oversight measures.

Bottom line

The case highlights the limits of enforcement and the role of the courts in stopping unlicensed child care operations.

After months of warnings and two separate investigations, the state ultimately sought a court order, which now requires the program to stop operating unless it becomes licensed.

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