Suspect charged in hospital shooting that killed a Chicago officer and injured another

By Leah Asmelash, Zoe Sottile, Chelsea Bailey, CNN

(CNN) — A Chicago man faces 20 felony charges after authorities say he shot and killed a police officer and critically wounded another while being escorted through a local hospital over the weekend.

Alphanso Tally, 26, was initially arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officers transported him to the Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital for treatment where, authorities say, Tally obtained a weapon and began firing.

He now faces numerous felony counts, including first-degree and attempted murder. A Cook County public defender was appointed to represent Talley, the office said in a statement.

“Though this does not bring solace to this tragedy, it does bring the first step in accountability,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Monday in a statement.

“This shooting was a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our officers face all too often on this job.”

The incident began when Tally was brought into the emergency department for treatment, according to the hospital. He was screened with a metal detection wand when he arrived and accompanied by law enforcement, a hospital spokesperson said.

Asked how the suspect obtained a firearm, the superintendent said, “I can’t get too deep into it.”

Tally fled, police said, and later entered a private home several blocks away, according to CNN affiliate WBBM.

Police and SWAT teams quickly surrounded the house and the suspect was taken into custody, according to WBBM. A “third weapon” was also recovered, Snelling said.

The officers were transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center a few miles away, where one was pronounced dead and the other is “fighting for his life,” Snelling said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the two officers. The officer killed was 38 and had spent 10 years with the department, while the officer injured is 57 and has spent 21 years with the department, according to the superintendent.

Snelling decried “the senseless loss of life of an officer who is out attempting to protect the city.”

“These are the dangers of policing,” he said. “These officers know it, they understand it, but they still go out and they do it.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the shooting a tragedy and thanked Chicago police officers “for showing up every single day for the people of this city.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Graham Hurley contributed to this report.