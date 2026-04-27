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CNN - US Politics

Line of succession: Who was and was not at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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Published 5:03 PM

By Alex Leeds Matthews, Dalia Abdelwahab, Morgan Leason, Maureen Chowdhury, Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — White House and Department of Homeland Security leaders will meet this week to discuss security procedures around events involving President Donald Trump after Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The incident has raised security questions, including over the line of succession. CNN previously reported that some Secret Service officials have been reluctant to have both the vice president and the president attend events together off the White House grounds.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday there were conversations before the dinner about designating a survivor, as is commonplace at events such as the annual State of the Union that most Cabinet members attend. “But there were several members of the Cabinet in the line of succession who did not attend for various personal reasons,” so it wasn’t necessary, Leavitt said.

CNN analyzed — through photos, videos and outreach to Cabinet offices — who was and was not present at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC, on Saturday:

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