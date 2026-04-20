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Preparing for Emergency Situations in El Paso and Teller Counties

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Published 2:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --With the High Fire Danger in our area and several wildfires that have already broken out here in Southern Colorado, emergency officials are getting the word out about an Emergency Alert System that could keep you and your family safe in the event of various emergencies.

It's simple and free, but emergency officials say a lot of people are not taking advantage if it. KRDO is looking into the system know as "Peak Alerts." We will show you how it works, how to get it, and how preparing now is key. We will have a live report at 4, 5, and 6 P.M

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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