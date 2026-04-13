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Downtown Rotary Club optimistic about Acacia Park band shell project

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Published 1:35 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the cost of revitalizing the downtown band shell at Acacia Park rising, the president of the Downtown Rotary Club feels optimistic about the project's prospects. Trevor Dierdorff's team made its pitch to city council on Monday and says he feels it went well. "Oh I feel good," Dierdorff said. "The city council is excited about this project. I talked to a few of them in advance of this, and they think this is a project that needs to get done."

The projected cost of the upgrades has reached "3.5 to 4 million dollars, perhaps" according to Dierdorff.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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