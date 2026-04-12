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Mapa de resultados de la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales en Perú 2026: dónde gana cada candidato

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Published 5:41 PM

CNN en Español

Los peruanos acudieron a las urnas este 12 de abril para elegir presidente en una jornada que marcará el rumbo político y económico del país en los próximos años.

En medio de un escenario de alta fragmentación y descontento ciudadano, los votantes decidieron entre diversas propuestas que buscaban responder a desafíos persistentes como la estabilidad institucional, la seguridad y la recuperación económica.

Tras el cierre de urnas, consulta aquí los candidatos que lideran el conteo de votos.

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