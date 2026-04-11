Skip to Content
News

Meet Twitch! The HSPPR Pet of the week

HSPPR
By
Updated
today at 8:23 AM
Published 8:22 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's time to hear about the Humane Society of Pikes Peak's pet of the week! Today we're learning about Twitch.

Twitch is a two-year-old black and white pit bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

He is a fun-loving, energetic boy who’s always ready for adventure, playtime, and whatever the day brings.

He’s lived with both dogs and cats and has done well, especially with playful companions.

His bouncy enthusiasm may be a bit much for young kids, but with the right outlets for his energy, Twitch is a happy, silly pup who’s ready to bring nonstop fun to his new home.

Twitch’s adoption is $200, and he will go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he is already neutered. You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Twitch today.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.