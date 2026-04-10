Democrats withdraw endorsements of Eric Swalwell and demand he end bid for California governor

By Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Eric Swalwell’s bid for the California governor’s office was reeling Friday as staffers resigned and top Democratic supporters withdrew their endorsements in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

California Sen. Adam Schiff and Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, both longtime allies, said they were withdrawing their endorsements. Swalwell’s campaign chair, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, said he’d quit the position. And a top adviser, Courtni Pugh, who was Swalwell’s liaison to labor groups, told CNN she had left the campaign “as soon as I learned the seriousness of the allegations,” and that she didn’t know how many others had also quit.

A spokesperson for Californians for a Fighter, an independent expenditure group supporting Swalwell, said in a statement: “In light of the serious allegations, the IE is suspending campaign activity immediately.” And ActBlue, the fundraising site critical to Democratic campaigns, posted online that it would stop allowing donors to give to his campaign.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had told Swalwell to end his bid. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did not immediately call on Swalwell to drop out but said in a statement: “As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously.” Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, said that “these are very serious allegations that require a serious and thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, several of Swalwell’s rivals in the governor’s race called on him to drop out following reports by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle in which women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct.

The pressure on Swalwell, with new statements denouncing him being released in rapid succession, mounts as the allegations roil a wide-open race just weeks before voters begin casting their ballots. Candidates are competing in a nonpartisan primary that features a half-dozen prominent Democrats and two leading Republicans. Only the top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

CNN spoke to four women who alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by Swalwell, ranging from inappropriate messages and pictures to unwanted kissing and touching — and in one case, rape.

A former staffer of Swalwell says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, an allegation Swalwell strongly denies.

One woman who connected online with Swalwell over her interest in Democratic politics says she ended up extremely drunk inside his hotel room after a night out with the congressman, with little memory of what occurred. Earlier in the night at a bar, he kissed her and touched her leg without her consent, she said.

Another woman, who described receiving unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell, was social media creator Ally Sammarco. She said she initially reached out to the congressman on Twitter to discuss politics. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she said. “And he actually responded.”

Swalwell denied the women’s allegations.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” Swalwell said in a statement to CNN. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

A spokesman for Swalwell’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the defections from his campaign Friday.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a campaign chair, said Friday in a statement that he had “learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable.”

He also called on Swalwell to drop out of the race just weeks before voters begin casting ballots ahead of the June primary.

“My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust. I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately,” Gomez said. “The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay.”

Schiff, a crucial home-state supporter of Swalwell, also said he was withdrawing his endorsement and said Swalwell should exit the race.

Gallego, the Arizona senator who had defended Swalwell earlier in the week, said in a statement Friday he regretted having done so, and said what Swalwell is accused of is “indefensible.”

“Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed,” Gallego said. “I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information. I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired. I am withdrawing my endorsement of Congressman Swalwell, effective immediately.”

Several of Swalwell’s opponents in the governor’s race also called on him to drop out.

“Eric Swalwell should be nowhere near any position of power, much less be the governor of California. He must resign from Congress and drop out of the race immediately,” said billionaire activist and investor Tom Steyer, a top Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere contributed to this report.