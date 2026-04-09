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Southern Colorado’s largest board game convention returning to Manitou Springs

KRDO
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Published 5:40 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Eight years ago, two hardcore boardgamers came together to create the Pikes Peak Gamers. This weekend, the pair and their volunteers are hosting their sixth-annual board game convention with over 1500 games from their personal stock.

The convention starts Friday and stretches until 2 a.m., for those night owl players who constantly find themselves saying "just one more game."

The con is at the Manitou Springs City Hall from Friday to Sunday. Tickets for the whole weekend are $70. They'll release single-day passes starting Friday for $40, but only if there are still available spots.

Full schedule

Friday: 5 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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