Visualizing the US-Israeli war with Iran and retaliation in maps and charts

By Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Rosa de Acosta, Janie Boschma, Matt Stiles, Soph Warnes, Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa, Henrik Pettersson, Gillian Roberts, Annette Choi, Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — War has shaken the Middle East for weeks after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, sparking retaliatory strikes from Iran and its proxies against several neighbors, including US-allied Gulf states. Israel and Hezbollah have also traded blows in the expanded conflict. A last-minute ceasefire deal has halted much of the conflict, but the side-effects of fighting continue to affect the rest of the world.

CNN is tracking the consequences of the war in maps and charts.

Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz

All eyes are on the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial connection point in oil shipping routes for the entire world. President Donald Trump said he’d agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday on the condition that Iran agree to reopen the strait.

Shipping activity has fallen off dramatically since the war began. Thousands of ships are stuck waiting for the strait to reopen, while the number of new ships arriving has dropped.

Implications of shipping disruptions in Strait of Hormuz

Iran controls the north side of the strait, where about one-fifth of daily global production typically flowed through before the current conflict, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Oil prices have surged, hiking gas prices when Americans are already struggling with affordability.

The AAA national average for regular gasoline has surged to the highest average gas price of either of Trump’s two terms in the White House.

See the strikes in Tehran

US and Israeli military air strikes killed numerous members of the Iranian leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since selected Khamenei’s son — Mojtaba Khamenei — as the new supreme leader.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said that more than 2,000 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the war, as of April 2. And more than 1,497 people have been killed in Lebanon as of April 6, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

—CNN’s Jake Tapper, Christian Edwards, Karina Tsui, Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Lauren Kent, Billy Stockwell, John Towfighi, Sophie Tanno and Adam Pourahmadi contributed to this report.

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This story has been updated with additional developments.