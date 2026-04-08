Search turns to recovery for American woman whose husband says she fell overboard in Bahamas, officials say

By Chris Boyette, Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — An American woman is missing at sea in the Bahamas after reportedly falling overboard during an evening dinghy ride with her husband, prompting a recovery mission and investigation, police said.

Lynette Hooker, 55, and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, both US nationals from Michigan, were heading back to their yacht, “Soulmate,” when the wife “bounced” out of the boat, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The woman’s husband said the couple hit strong currents after they had left Hope Town and were headed to Elbow Cay Saturday night in a small 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

Cook said Lynette Hooker was not wearing a personal flotation device. However, her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told CNN that Brian Hooker left her a voicemail saying authorities had found a flotation device he threw to Lynette Hooker after she went overboard.

According to police, Brian Hooker told them “strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her.”

Hooker told officials that he last saw his wife swimming toward the shore.

When she fell overboard, Hooker said she had the engine safety lanyard and it went over with her.

Without the key, the boat lost power shortly after and Hooker had to paddle the boat to shore, police said.

Hooker drifted four miles toward Marsh Harbour, Abaco. “Mr. Hooker then tried to row but the winds were 18-22 kts and (he) could not make headway,” Cook said.

When he reached land, he beached the dinghy and made his way through the bush to the Marsh Harbour Boat Yards and called police, Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue said.

Police on the island of Abaco, along with members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and local fire and rescue teams, launched a search operation in the surrounding waters.

The teams searched for six hours on Sunday, with no results, according to the fire and rescue department. The US Coast Guard later conducted a search by air, a spokesperson told CNN.

Search operations spanned the water, sky and land, using drone technology and professional divers, police said in an update Tuesday.

Search and rescue teams have now moved to a recovery operation, according to Cook.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter and mother told CNN they have several questions about what happened, and both have been trying to reach Bahamian authorities for information.

“We have many unanswered questions,” said Lynette’s mother, Darlene Hamlett. “Our family is still in shock. We are still holding on for a positive outcome to this tragedy.”

After struggling to reach investigators, Hamlett is racing to get an emergency passport to fly to the Bahamas. The daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has hired an attorney.

Both women said they want a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, Aylesworth said, “I have been privy to very little information. My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance.”

As time passes, the 28-year-old daughter said her optimism for her mother’s safe return is waning.

“The more time that goes on, the more I disbelieve that she will come back alive. I don’t think that you can tread water for that long,” she said. “But I hope maybe she’s on a little island somewhere.”

The Hookers had been married for about 25 years and have been sailing together for more than a decade, Aylesworth said on CNN News Central Tuesday.

“She loves exploring,” Aylesworth said of her mother, adding, “They’ve always wanted to sail the Bahamas and so now they finally did it.”

The couple posts regularly on social media, including Instagram, as “the sailing hookers,” offering updates on boat repairs, sailing trips, island explorations and life at sea.

The US State Department told CNN it is “aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay” and is “working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance,” according to an agency spokesperson.

The State Department advises travelers to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas, which is listed under a level 2 travel advisory. “Boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred,” it said in the March 2025 advisory.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Diego Mendoza and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.