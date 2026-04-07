1 hospitalized after shooting involving ICE agents in Central California traffic stop

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital while they were conducting a targeted traffic stop in California’s Central Valley, the agency said Tuesday.

The ICE officers fired defensive shots after the person they stopped attempted to run an agent over, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement shared with CNN by the Department of Homeland Security.

The shooting happened near Interstate 5 in Patterson, about 90 miles south of Sacramento.

The DHS statement identified the target of the vehicle stop as “Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, an 18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder.”

“As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public,” the statement continued.

DHS says its agents have been the target of increasing violence, citing more than 180 vehicle attacks since Trump’s second term. But the administration’s initial accounts of shootings involving federal agents have, in some cases, changed over time – or been proven wrong altogether.

The phrase “weaponized his/her vehicle” has been repeated by officials including former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in describing Renee Good, a Minneapolis mother shot and killed by an ICE agent this year.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office told CNN it’s assisting with the investigation and confirmed no local law enforcement was involved. The FBI is on scene, Lyons said.

Roads around the area are expected to be closed for the rest of the day, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

There have been several shootings involving ICE and other federal agents this year, including those that led to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.