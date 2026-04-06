Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado’s Future Front Range Passenger Rail Train officially named ‘CoCo’

Amtrak
By
New
Published 12:01 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Connector, also known as "CoCo," wins as the name for Colorado’s Future Front Range Passenger Rail Train after more than 25,000 Coloradans participated in the statewide contest.

Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPR) says its vision is to connect communities across the Front Range from Pueblo to Fort Collins, with the goal of reducing congestion on I-25 and providing a safer, more affordable transportation option.

The four names that were in the running were:

  • Colorado Connector "CoCo"
  • Front Range Express Destinations "Fred"
  • Colorado Ranger
  • Rangelink

FRPR says the plan is for the train to be up and running by 2029.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.