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Deputy on the road to recovery after falling 40ft attempting to recuse teens in a rollover crash

Pentlicki Family
By
New
Published 7:59 PM

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An Otero County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is just beginning the long road to recovery after falling nearly 40 feet down a canal embankment while responding to a vehicle crash involving four teenagers on March 20.

"When I landed in the canal, it was very clear. I heard a pop."

Deputy Joe Pentlicki, a member of the agency's Reserve Posse, fractured his pelvis during a rescue effort near Otero County Road 805.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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