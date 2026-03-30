Celine Dion announces her return to the stage. She always believed she could

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Celine Dion, who was previously sidelined from performing due to a rare neurological disorder, has announced a series of concerts that will bring her back to the stage.

Making good on rampant speculation, Dion is set to perform 10 concerts in Paris, according to an announcement shared Monday on social media in honor of her birthday. The shows will take place in September and October.

“This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life,” she said in a video posted to her verified Instagram account.

The overjoyed singer who turned 58 on Monday added that she is “feeling good” and “strong,” even doing a little dancing.

“I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of you,” she said. “I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”

Rumors began to swirl last week that Dion would once again be performing after posters with her various song titles began popping up around the French capital. Canadian outlet La Presse reported that the superstar singer would be helming a residency at Paris La Défense Arena, a 40,000-seat venue.

Soon after, Dion stirred further excitement by posting a series of photos showing her in Paris over the years on her verified Instagram.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Dion for additional comment.

The presale for tickets begins April 7.

The announcement marks a significant moment of triumph for the singer, whose departure from the limelight coincided with a health battle she fought privately until giving fans and well-wishers a vulnerable look behind the curtain in a 2024 documentary.

‘The people, I miss them’

In 2022, the Grammy-winner announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, and that she was postponing several European tour dates.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

The disorder is “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The following year Dion canceled her “Courage World Tour,” with a source close to her telling CNN at the time that she would “likely never tour again.”

But the beloved singer was determined to get back to performing, and documented her treatment in her 2024 documentary titled “I Am: Celine Dion.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was shown in the film battling to get her voice back so that she could return to singing, even as pain wracked her body. She also struggled with the sense that she was letting down her devoted fanbase.

“The people, I miss them,” she says at one point in the documentary, referencing her audiences.

Dion’s last music release was the soundtrack for the 2023 film “Love Again,” in which she also appeared.

In 2024, Dion performed to much fanfare at the opening for the Summer Olympics held in Paris, performing a soaring rendition of Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour.”

Reflecting on her performance in an Instagram post later, Dion paid tribute not to her own journey but to those of the Olympic athletes who, she said, had “ stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.”

The same could be said for her, of course, but Dion hasn’t let her trials stop her from having a little fun. Earlier this year, the singer — whose songs in many ways have taken on lives of their own on social media — refreshed her TikTok approach, leaning into her icon status in a way only she could.

“My team then said they’d handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time!” read the caption to her first cheeky video on the platform. “Thank you for being here, I’m glad we’re here together.”

The-CNN-Wire

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