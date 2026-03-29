The anesthesiologist, the nuclear engineer and an alleged attempted murder on a hike in Hawaii

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — Looking at the steep cliffs just feet from her, Arielle Konig felt uncomfortable.

The nuclear engineer and her husband, 47-year-old anesthesiologist Dr. Gerhardt Konig, were hiking Oahu’s “Pali Puka” trail to celebrate her 36th birthday. They took the weekend trip from their home in Maui after a rough few months in their relationship in the wake of what she acknowledged was an “emotional affair” with a coworker.

The Konigs had gone to couples counseling and worked to regain each other’s trust, she said. And after receiving a love-filled birthday card on the morning of March 24, 2025, Arielle believed things were on the upswing.

“I teared up when I read it,” she said. “I felt hopeful that this was a turning point for us in our marriage and that this was going to be a nice trip and the start of the next chapter for us.”

The hike certainly began a new chapter for them – but not how she expected.

Her discomfort with the hike quickly turned into terror when she says her husband shoved her toward the cliff, tried to inject her with a syringe and bashed her head repeatedly with a rock.

“It was just very shocking,” she said. “My initial reaction was he must be kidding.”

This week, exactly a year to the day from that hike, Arielle Konig took the stand in a Honolulu courtroom and accused her husband of trying to kill her. She survived, she said, because she fought back and screamed until two fellow hikers arrived and intervened.

Her dramatic testimony represents the key evidence in the past two weeks of Gerhardt Konig’s trial on an attempted second-degree murder charge. The trial has featured evidence of a tense divorce and child custody battle and has spurred a deeper examination of how this high-achieving couple came to sit across from each other in court.

In opening statements, prosecutors laid out the details of the attack and said Gerhardt Konig confessed to his 19-year-old son in a FaceTime conversation. He then allegedly hid from police for hours until he was apprehended around sunset while trying flee, prosecutors said.

His defense attorney, Thomas Otake, acknowledged Konig hit his wife with the rock but argued it was not a premeditated attack. He said she was the one who started the fight by hitting him first. Konig did not try to push her off a cliff, and there were no syringes involved, the attorney said.

“This was an unplanned, unanticipated scuffle that happened between a couple,” he said.

The defendant could take the stand in his own defense. Testimony is set to resume Tuesday.

Trouble in paradise

Gerhardt and Arielle married in 2018, and they had a son in 2020 and another in 2023.

Born in South Africa, Gerhardt also has two children from an earlier marriage, his attorney said. Arielle, a nuclear engineer, works as a project manager for a nuclear energy company, she testified. The couple moved with their children to Maui in 2023, she testified.

In late 2024, she became close with a male coworker, sending him “flirty texts” and then deleting them so her husband wouldn’t see them, she testified. She described it as an “emotional affair,” saying it never became physical and there were no racy photos sent.

When Gerhardt found out in December 2024, “he was angry and upset,” she said, and looked through her phone almost every day. They went to couples counseling for several months as they tried to repair their trust issues.

Then came the idea for a couples trip to the nearby island of Oahu. Arielle had wanted to go to Oahu “at some point,” she said, and he planned a trip around her March 24 birthday.

They arrived to Oahu on March 23 and went to a spa and had dinner, she testified. The following morning, he gave her the birthday card. “Happy birthday, angelface,” he wrote in the card. “There isn’t an obstacle in this world too hard for me to fight through for you.”

They planned to go to a hike that day and had made dinner reservations that night, she testified.

‘He grabbed me really forcefully’

The Pali Puka trail is a popular hike about a 13-minute drive from Honolulu.

The wooded and rocky trail is short yet steep. It’s only about one mile out and back, but the path traverses along a narrow ridge and requires hikers to scramble up rocky slopes before ending in a beautiful view of the coastline, a local hiking company explains.

Arielle and Gerhardt drove to the trail and began the trek at about 10 a.m., taking photos along the way and sending them to family on Snapchat, according to her testimony.

But after about a quarter-mile, she said she became uncomfortable with the steepness of the hike and refused to go on. Gerhardt went ahead for a bit, and when he returned, he expressed surprise she was still there, she said.

They took a selfie near the edge of the cliff as she held on to a tree, she testified, when he startled her.

“When I walked up to him, he grabbed me really forcefully by my upper arms, and he said, ‘I’m so f—ing sick of this shit, get back over there.’ He starts pushing me back towards the cliff,” she testified.

She wrestled with him to try to get away, she said. She threw herself to the ground and held onto trees and shrubs so he couldn’t push her off the edge, she testified. He then straddled her with his legs across her waist, holding an unexpected item, she said.

“He was on top of me, he had a syringe in his hand and he said, ‘Hold still,’” she testified.

A shove, a struggle and a rock

She batted at his hand and the syringe fell to the ground, she said. He dug into his backpack with his left hand and held her down with his right arm while holding a vial of some liquid, she said.

“I’m screaming, I’m saying, ‘What the f— are you doing, get off me.’ He’s saying like, ‘f— you, you’re done, I’m so sick of your shit, I’m so done with you,’” she testified.

She bit his forearm and squeezed his testicles as she screamed for help during the struggle, she said.

“He’s saying, ‘Shut the f— up. Nobody is going to hear you out here. Nobody is coming to save you.’ I’m saying, ‘You can’t do this. Everyone knows we’re on a hike, they’ll know this wasn’t an accident, and our kids will be orphans. You’ll go to jail and I’ll be dead. You have to stop.’ He’s saying, ‘You’re done, we don’t need you anymore,’” she said.

He seemed to calm down a bit, she said. But then he repeatedly bashed her in the head with a rock as many as 10 times, she said.

“I just started screaming, because in my mind he’s trying to knock me unconscious to be able to drag me over the edge. I was just screaming then as much as I could,” she testified.

Finally, she heard a woman’s voice say, “We’re here and we’re calling 911,” she testified. “He froze and knelt back away from me. I crawled away really slowly.”

The two women helped Arielle hobble down to safety, while Gerhardt stayed there frozen, she testified.

The women – registered nurses Amanda Morris and Sarah Buchsbaum – testified earlier in the trial that they had just begun their hike when they heard a woman screaming and saw a man hitting her with a rock. They identified the attacking man in court as the defendant.

Body-camera footage from responding officers also showed Arielle’s bloodied face and head in the trail parking lot afterward. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Husband arrested, then indicted

Meanwhile, Gerhardt Konig called his 19-year-old son on FaceTime, and while covered in blood, confessed that he tried to kill Arielle because he believed she had been cheating on him for months, according to prosecutors.

Police searched for him for hours and arrested him that night after he tried to flee, prosecutors said. He was indicted by a grand jury a week later.

Arielle Konig was treated for severe lacerations and stayed at the hospital for one night, she testified. She had stitches in her scalp and sports scars on her head and face, she said. In court, she pulled back the bangs covering the left side of her forehead to reveal a patch of scalp that no longer grows hair.

In cross-examination, the defense attorney suggested she was making false statements in an attempt to get his money and house.

After the alleged attack, she moved over $120,000 from their joint bank account to her own personal account to pay their mortgage, car, credit card bill and child care, she testified. She also filed for divorce, and their children are in her custody.

On cross-examination, Arielle Konig confirmed she had requested full custody of their children and possession of their house in their divorce and custody case. The verdict in this criminal trial will be relevant to that decision, she acknowledged.

“You and your divorce attorney are using the allegations in this case as a basis to ask for certain things in the divorce and custody case, correct?” said Otake, the defense attorney.

“Yes, in certain cases where it’s applicable,” she said.

If convicted, Gerhardt Konig faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The-CNN-Wire

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