Clavicular hammered with misdemeanor charge in video brawl

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — The antics of the online influencer known as Clavicular have once again earned him attention from law enforcement authorities.

The prolific and much publicized “looksmaxxing” livestreamer, who is 20 years old and whose real name is Braden Peters, was arrested in Florida on Thursday night on a misdemeanor battery charge related to a fight earlier this year between his girlfriend and another influencer.

In early February, at an Airbnb Peters was renting near Orlando, Peters’ girlfriend, Violet Lentz, got into a shouting, shoving and pummeling match with another woman, while Peters posted the conflict to social media, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. After responding at the time and investigating, officials “determined that Braden Peters instigated the fight and posted it on social media to exploit the two women.”

The sheriff’s office issued warrants against Peters for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery, and against Lentz for misdemeanor battery. Police in Fort Lauderdale helped execute the warrant against Peters, arresting him in South Florida, where he’s been living for several months. He was booked into Broward County Jail on Thursday night, and a source close to Peters said he was expected to be released soon.

Officials are still searching for Lentz, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest was unrelated to Peters’ apparent shooting of an alligator earlier Thursday. During a livestream of an airboat tour of a Florida swamp, Peters and a friend repeatedly fired handguns at an alligator. (TMZ reported that the gator was already dead.)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said on X it was investigating the shooting. CNN reached out to the agency for comment. It’s illegal to kill or attempt to harm an alligator in Florida without authorization.

The battery arrest was Peters’ second arrest in two months. In February, a few days after the livestreamed fight involving his girlfriend, Peters was arrested by police in Scottsdale, Arizona, for allegedly entering a bar with a fake ID. State prosecutors declined to charge him.

Peters is infamous online for promoting “looksmaxxing,” which encourages young people, especially boys, to improve their physical appearance to attract women and earn power. He proclaims to have gone to extreme lengths personally to boost his own appearance, saying that he’s smashed the bones in his face with a hammer to make them grow more prominent, that he’s injected himself with testosterone since he was 14 and that he’s taken meth to keep his weight down.

Having “ascended,” in looksmaxxing-speak, to the hot-man status of being a “Chad,” he’s continued to bait viewers with controversial and offensive content. He’s used racist slurs on livestreams and associated with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and with former kickboxer turned misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, who’s been charged in the UK on counts of rape and human trafficking, among others.

Despite being embraced by some figures on the far right for his incendiary communication style and marked disregard for political correctness, Peters has insisted he doesn’t care about politics, insulting the attractiveness of Vice President JD Vance and praising California Gov. Gavin Newsom as a Chad.

The-CNN-Wire

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