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Man arrested after neighbor dispute leads to protection order violations in Colorado Springs

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Published 11:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in the 9100 block of Bellcove Circle on March 24, 2026, following a neighbor dispute and multiple protection order violations. The incident began at 3:14 p.m. and resulted in the suspect being booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

KRDO13 is currently speaking to neighbors and will have a full report for the 4,5,6 p.m. broadcasts.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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