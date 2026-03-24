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Russia launches rare daytime drone barrage against Ukraine

<i>Mykola Tys/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Fire and smoke rise above the city center following a Russian drone attack in Lviv
<i>Mykola Tys/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Fire and smoke rise above the city center following a Russian drone attack in Lviv
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today at 10:10 AM
Published 10:29 AM

By Tim Lister and Darya Tarasova-Markina

(CNN) — Russia has launched hundreds of drones at targets across Ukraine in a rare daytime attack, according to the Ukrainian military.

“More than 400 attack drones flew in, and there were hits,” according to Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat.

“This was one of the largest attacks over the course of the day,” with drones directed towards central and western Ukraine, Ignat said.

Seven people wounded in the attack on Lviv were treated in hospital, the city’s mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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