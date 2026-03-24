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KRDO’S Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
By
March 23, 2026 3:21 PM
Published 9:00 AM

Lolo is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Siberian Husky and Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

Lolo is a shy and fearful girl who is still building confidence and will benefit from slow, gentle introductions to new people, children, and environments.

· She has shown curiosity and is beginning to warm up through patient, positive interactions while working with the behavior team.

· Lolo takes treats and is starting to show her softer side as she grows more comfortable.

· Thoughtful introductions and a calm approach will be important to help her feel safe as she adjusts.

· She would do best in a supportive home that can continue her confidence-building journey at her own pace.

· Once she warms up, Lolo is a very sweet girl with the potential to become a trusting and loving companion.

Want to know more about Lolo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

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Scott Mills

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