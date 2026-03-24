ICE agents are at airports to help ease travel woes. Here’s what we know about their deployment

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Across some of the nation’s busiest airports this week, groups of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surveyed what felt like never-ending security lines, some directing confused travelers or handing out water, while others stood silently with their thumbs tucked into the sides of their tactical vests.

Painful travel delays have resulted from a Department of Homeland Security shutdown tied to a dispute over immigration enforcement tactics. On Monday, ICE – an agency whose tactics are at the center of the funding standoff – deployed hundreds of agents to 14 airports as the Trump administration seeks to ease disruptions.

Flyers have faced hourslong waits and lines snaking out of airports as hundreds of TSA employees have quit and thousands more have called out of work after going weeks without pay.

But while the ICE agents – who are being paid – have been spotted in Atlanta, New York, Houston, Chicago and other cities on Monday, officials have said they are limited in what duties they can perform: They are not trained, for example, to operate the understaffed security checkpoints that are often the source of delays.

Instead, White House Border Czar Tom Homan said they will assist with simpler tasks, ideally freeing up more TSA employees to perform critical and specialized security work.

Wait times remain unpredictable as the shutdown continues into its sixth week: Some have dropped dramatically after peak Monday travel fueled exceptional wait times. After seeing three-hour waits on Monday, passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport made it through Tuesday in less than 45 minutes.

Travelers at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, however, still languished in four-hour lines Tuesday. And lines at LaGuardia Airport in New York stretched well over an hour. The airport has shouldered a backlog of passengers after shutting down for hours Sunday night following a deadly collision between a plane and a fire truck.

As travelers and CNN crews have observed federal agents roving through several airports, it was at times unclear what tasks they were assigned to carry out.

Even so, Homan said more airports may see an ICE presence in the coming days. Here’s what we know.

ICE will allow TSA to focus on security screenings, Homan says

Mounting TSA employee callouts have crippled US airports that rely on the government employees for security, as an influx of spring break travelers wheel their suitcases through the doors.

Some airports have been forced to dramatically cut down on the number of security checkpoints as an increasing number of TSA employees haven’t shown up to work.

More than 450 TSA officers have quit and more than 3,000 – amounting to about 11% of the agency’s workforce – have called out of work as of Monday, according to DHS.

At the world’s busiest travel hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, about 37% of TSA workers called out on Monday. Similar numbers were reported at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. More than a third also called out at airports in New York and New Orleans on Monday.

While ICE agents are not trained to perform security screenings, Homan said they could relieve TSA employees of other tasks, like monitoring exits and crowd control, and allow them to be redirected to specialized screening work.

“We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine,” Homan told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. He noted agents will not be asked to perform tasks they do not have expertise in.

“Not trained in that? We won’t do that,” the border czar said.

Homan pointed out that ICE agents’ presence in airports is not new. They “are assigned at many airports across the country already,” where they perform criminal investigations and immigration enforcement, he said.

John Pistole, a former TSA administrator and former FBI deputy director, said agents may also provide a more conspicuous security presence to deter criminals who may hope to take advantage of the chaos. He noted increased safety concerns amid the war in Iran.

“Hopefully they could be a visible deterrent to a potential terrorist who may want to go in and make a name for themselves” while all eyes are on US airports, Pistole said.

While major airports have their own police forces, these agencies may be “stretched thin” by airport crowds, Pistole added. In Atlanta, city police officers who were working at the airport Monday told CNN their days off had been canceled and they have been working 12-hour shifts.

Agents’ roles are still coming into focus

As President Donald Trump announced Saturday afternoon that he wanted ICE in airports, DHS officials raced to formulate a plan for deployment. And as agents arrived at airports Monday morning, their roles sometimes seemed unclear to onlookers.

In the Atlanta airport, ICE had a constantly visible presence but did not appear to be helping with check-ins or directing crowds, according to CNN’s Ryan Young. One group observed by a CNN producer on Monday appeared to spend several hours largely talking amongst themselves, wandering the floor and getting something to eat.

Houston airport officials noted in a statement that their security screening procedures would not change. They added “decisions regarding ICE personnel and their roles are made at the federal level.”

“They’ve been kind of standing around the edges, clearly not involved in helping process the thousands of passengers trying to make their way through here,” CNN’s Ed Lavandera reported Monday from Houston. “It’s not exactly clear how they’re helping, how they’re alleviating the pressure that this airport is under.”

On Tuesday, ICE agents at the Houston airport were passing out water bottles to exhausted travelers in security lines.

Melissa Dunlop, who was heading with her son on a college tour, said she was “happy to see them.”

Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern that ICE’s presence will make some travelers nervous and have questioned how much the agency will be able to help. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Monday lamented that all he has seen agents doing is “roaming around.”

DHS, however, said in a statement Monday the federal presence will “help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions.”

Immigration enforcement is still on the table

Though ICE agents will be stepping into unfamiliar roles by assisting travelers, they will not be leaving immigration enforcement duties at the door, Homan said.

“We do immigration enforcement at airports all the time,” Homan told CNN Sunday. “Is that going to change? It’s not going to change.”

Trump said Monday that federal immigration officers will conduct arrests of undocumented immigrants, but hedged it is not their priority while deployed.

“They love it, because they’re able to arrest illegals as they come into the country. That’s very fertile territory, but that’s not why they’re there; they’re really there to help,” Trump told reporters.

ICE has previously conducted immigration arrests at airports. Just a day before ICE agents were sent to aid TSA, two people were arrested by federal agents at the San Francisco International Airport. DHS said the pair was in the US illegally and had a 2019 order of removal.

At the behest of Trump, agents have been forgoing the masks they often wear to shield their identities when detaining people on the streets. Among the points of dispute over DHS funding is whether immigration agents should be prohibited from wearing masks.

Trump on Monday said he supports agents masking, but believed it was not an “appropriate look” for interacting with people at airports.

“For purposes of the airport, I’ve requested that they take off the mask,” Trump said. “And I believe they are willing to do that.”

TSA union leaders express skepticism, demand pay

Leaders of the TSA workers’ union have been skeptical of ICE’s presence in airports this week, saying their presence does not relieve mounting TSA officer frustrations. TSA officers will miss their second full paycheck this weekend if Congress cannot reach a deal to fund DHS.

Instead of paying TSA agents, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees said, “the administration sent ICE agents to airports as replacement workers.”

“That’s like giving a person dying of pneumonia a teaspoon of cough syrup. It doesn’t address the problem and it’s not gonna work,” Everett Kelly said at a news conference Tuesday.

Hydrick Thomas, a Marine veteran and TSA employee of more than 20 years, expressed concern that ICE agents may not be suited for the impromptu role.

“If you want to bring a tactical force into an environment where you’re required to have customer service and a skill set – a mindset where you know what you’re doing, how to identify something that might be suspicious – they don’t have that training,” Thomas, the president of AFGE TSA Council 100, said.

Some TSA workers who are immigrants are also concerned they may be detained by ICE if they show up to work, AFGE Treasury-Secretary Johnny Jones said.

Many TSA employees live paycheck-to-paycheck, making an average of $35,000 a year, according to AFGE. A top TSA administrator has said unpaid employees are confronted with dire circumstances.

“We got folks sleeping in cars,” acting deputy administrator Adam Stahl said. “Folks having to essentially to get blood drawn to afford gas to come to work. So, the situation is dire.”

Many TSA agents feel they have no choice but to call out of work as they lack money for basic necessities, said Angela Grana, regional vice president of Colorado TSA Workers Union AFGE Local 1127. The fact that ICE agents are getting paid while they are not, she said, adds insult to injury.

“It feels horrible, our mission is just as important,” Grana told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “We should never have such a small salary to begin with for such a huge responsibility that we have. And then we’re working side by side with our counterparts that are getting paid. It’s pretty demoralizing.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Ryan Young, Ed Lavandera, Leigh Waldman, Joel Williams, Aaron Cooper, Sabrina Castro, Priscilla Alvarez, Kit Maher, Taylor Romine and Alexandra Skores contributed to this report.