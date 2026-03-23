Skip to Content
News

Spring marks peak season for traffic citations in Colorado

KRDO
By
Published 3:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) states that Spring is the peak season for traffic citations in Colorado, according to data from 2021 through 2024. During this four-year period, state troopers say they issued 147,565 citations between March and May, marking the highest total of any season.

CSP says this spike occurs as drivers face varying weather conditions and are tempted to increase speeds on dry roads.

Over the four-year period, the most common citations in Spring were the following, according to CSP:

  1. Speeding (10-19 mph over)
  2. Drove vehicle with safety belt not in use
  3. Careless driving
  4. Speeding (20-24 mph over)
  5. Failed to present evidence of insurance upon request

CSP says speeding 10-19 mph was 125.49% more common than seat belt citations.

“It's common to have fluctuating temperatures in Spring and Fall, leading to slick roads after a beautiful day of sunshine,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “No matter how nice it feels to see blue skies and some green on the ground, we hold a responsibility to drive safely every day of the year.”

Fall followed spring as the second-highest season for citations, with 137,074 citations recorded by CSP.

“Daily driving on our roads isn’t intended to be a competitive sport. Reserve your adrenaline rush for the ski slope, athletic field, or court,” stated Col. Packard.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Careless Driving Citations
Colorado State Patrol
Fall Season
Safety Belt Not In Use
Seat belt citations
Speeding Citations
Spring Season

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.