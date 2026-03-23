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Colombian military plane carrying dozens of troops crashes on takeoff

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today at 10:24 AM
Published 11:02 AM

By Gonzalo Zegarra, CNN

(CNN) — A Colombian military transport plane carrying dozens of troops has crashed on takeoff in the south of the country, Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday.

“Military units are already at the scene. However, the number of victims and the causes of the accident have not yet been precisely determined,” the minister said on X.

The accident involved a C-130 Hercules aircraft and occurred in Puerto Leguízamo, a town in Putumayo department, bordering Peru.

“Dozens” of troops were being transported on the flight, the ombudsman’s office said.

Sánchez has sent condolences to the families of those affected.

President Gustavo Petro said he hopes there are no fatalities from the crash, which he said “should never have happened.” He lamented the lack of modernization of the armed forces, which he attributed to “bureaucratic difficulties.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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