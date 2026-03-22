Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire outside London synagogue in anti-Semitic attack

By Laila Shahrokhshahi, Laura Sharman, Teele Rebane, Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Several ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer rescue organization were set on fire outside a synagogue in a neighborhood home to London’s largest Jewish community early on Monday, in what police are treating as an anti-Semitic attack.

Flames lit up the night sky and residents of the north London suburb of Golders Green were woken by loud explosions, with dozens of firefighters deployed to the scene.

“Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime,” London’s Met Police said in a statement, adding that some residents had been evacuated as a precaution.

Security camera footage shared with CNN showed three masked individuals approach an ambulance belonging to Hatzola Northwest and set it on fire.

The timestamp on the video reads 1:36 a.m Monday morning and the location marked reads Machzikei Hadath, which matches the name of the adjacent synagogue.

Police confirmed they are looking for three suspects but said there “have been no arrests yet.”

Local resident Charlie Richards told CNN she has heard “multiple explosions since 2 a.m.” Video filmed by Richards showed a large orange explosion and smoke emanating into the sky.

Hatzola Northwest Chairman Shloimie Richman confirmed to CNN that four of the organization’s six ambulances had been set alight, saying they were “deliberately targeted in an arson attack.”

“Obviously we have concerns that this is a direct attack on the Jewish community,” Richman told CNN.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, acknowleged there would be a great deal of concern in the community.

“We will be engaging with faith leaders and carrying out additional patrols in the local area as we continue our investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence,” said Jackson.

Hatzola is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides emergency medical response and transport to the North London community.

Hatzola responds to thousands of emergencies every year, according to the organization’s website, from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions.

Golders Green is home to many synagogues, schools and kosher restaurants and is known for its large Jewish and Orthodox Jewish community.

Police said they were aware of reports of explosions, saying “this is believed to be linked to gas canisters onboard the ambulances.”

London’s fire services told CNN it was responding to an incident in the Golders Green neighborhood. The spokesperson could not confirm the cause of the incident at this stage, including whether an explosion had occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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Ross Adkin, Lucas Lilieholm and Todd Symons contributed reporting