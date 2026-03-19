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WATCH: Pueblo Mayor addresses sales tax fund and economic development in press briefing

City of Pueblo
By
Updated
today at 1:31 PM
Published 1:30 PM

KRDO13 will be livestreaming the Pueblo Mayor's press briefing at 1:30 p.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham holds a press briefing regarding the half-cent sales tax fund and its intended use, as well as the city's relationship with Pueblo Economic Development Corporation.

Watch the live stream below:

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Abby Smith

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