Skip to Content
CNN - National

Tracking current TSA wait times at select major airports

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Air travelers are facing longer lines at security checkpoints as Transportation Security Administration workers go without full pay during a partial government shutdown.
<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Air travelers are facing longer lines at security checkpoints as Transportation Security Administration workers go without full pay during a partial government shutdown.
By
March 17, 2026 3:16 PM
Published 12:09 PM

By Curt Merrill, Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — Air travelers are facing longer lines at security checkpoints as Transportation Security Administration workers go without full pay during a partial government shutdown.

TSA employees just missed their first full paycheck since funding for the Department of Homeland Security lapsed in mid-February, and there’s no sign the impasse will break soon on Capitol Hill.

CNN is tracking TSA security wait times at 16 major airports across the United States, including those in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver. This page will update regularly.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.