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Lane closures at North Academy & Vickers in Colorado Springs following fatal crash involving pedestrian

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 8:33 AM
Published 7:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man has died after being struck by a car just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Academy Boulevard, east of Vickers Drive.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the victim tried to cross the busy street away from the crosswalk at Vickers when he was hit.

"It was probably too dark at the time for the driver to see him," an officer at the scene said. "The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating. He doesn't appear to have been impaired or anything like that. He said that he looked behind him for a second, and when he looked forward is when the impact happened."

As of 8 a.m., southbound traffic on Academy was reduced to one lane around the crash scene, and northbound Academy traffic was detouring at Vickers.

CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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