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Fire breaks out in Fremont County near Highway 115

Fremont County Officals
By
Updated
today at 11:03 AM
Published 9:53 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- First responders are currently working a fire in Fremont County, off Highway 115 near mile marker 24. The highway is closed in both directions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Fort Carson confirmed to KRDO13 that the fire started on the highway, but has since spread and is now burning on Fort Carson.

The fire is currently moving south/southeast, burning in heavy fuels and producing a large column of smoke with visible, large flames, according to Fremont County Emergency Management.

Details at this time are limited. A KRDO13 crew is en route.

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