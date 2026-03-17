Skip to Content
News

Southern Colorado firefighters deploy to battle wildfires across the Midwest

By
Updated
today at 12:26 PM
Published 11:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Firefighters from right here in Southern Colorado are stepping up to help battle wildfires hundreds of miles away.

A crew of four from Cimarron Hills Fire Department — Bobby, Josh, Katie, and Eric — are heading back from Nebraska after assisting with the Road 203 Fire as part of a national deployment. At the same time, another crew — Leah, Sierra, and Chase — has been sent to South Dakota with a Type 6 engine.

It’s all part of a larger effort to support communities facing dangerous fire conditions across the country.

Today, I’m sitting down with Fire Chief York to talk about what goes into these deployments, the risks crews face, and how departments here at home manage when firefighters are sent out of state.

Hear what he had to say — coming up.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.