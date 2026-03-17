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Colorado Springs family rebuilding after apartment fire

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New
Published 10:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home at the Union Heights Apartment complex. They lost all of their personal belongings, but are alive thanks to their son, Joaquin, who saw the fire while riding his bike outside. He alerted his family and neighbors, and helped everyone get out safely. A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family. This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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