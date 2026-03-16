What we know on the 18th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Frustration is mounting in the White House and among US allies, as countries resist US President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, and as Trump rebuffs Iran’s attempts at diplomacy.
The president again gave a vague timeline for the end of the war with Iran, saying it will be “wrapped up soon.” Meanwhile, Israel is planning a major ground offensive in Lebanon – alarming Western leaders who warn of “devastating” humanitarian consequences.
Here’s what to know on day 18.
What are the main headlines?
- “Not NATO’s war”: EU foreign ministers decided against expanding their naval operations around the Strait of Hormuz, even as Trump criticized allies who rebuffed his demands for assistance in reopening the critical waterway. He said he will “soon” announce countries that have agreed to help, while acknowledging many have rejected his overtures. On Monday, a spokesperson for the German chancellor said: “It is not NATO’s war.”
- Diplomacy stalled: Iranian officials have reached out to Trump’s Middle East envoy, trying to reopen a diplomatic channel, but Trump said he didn’t want to negotiate now, two senior White House officials told CNN. Part of the reason is because Trump’s administration is not confident that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, “is actually in charge,” one of the officials said. Iran’s foreign minister denied having any contact with the president’s envoy in recent days, as the White House officials claim.
- Patience runs thin: Some American, European and Asian diplomats are growing increasingly frustrated with the Trump administration’s refusal to use traditional diplomatic channels. “If there was more diplomatic engagement on the US side, they might be able to get a more positive outcome,” said one European diplomat.
- Alarm over Lebanon: The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the UK said they were “gravely concerned” about growing violence in Lebanon, after Israel said earlier it is expanding “limited” ground operations there. The five governments warned that Israel’s planned invasion “must be averted.” More than 1 million people in Lebanon have been internally displaced and at least 850 people killed since the latest conflict began, according to Lebanese authorities.
- Trump’s China trip: Trump’s planned trip to China this month, where he was set to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, could be delayed by “a month or so” due to the war, he said. The president has urged China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Trading strikes: Israel, Iran and Hezbollah continued exchanging attacks on Monday. Four were wounded in northern Israel after Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets and drones. Israel said it began a wave of strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran, while the Iranian Red Crescent said early Tuesday that relief workers are trying to reach a Tehran resident trapped under rubble. And Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.
- Around the region: The US Embassy and a hotel in Baghdad were targeted by drones early Tuesday, with video appearing to show air defenses engaging a projectile near the embassy. The Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq also came under attack, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq’s armed forces said. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace after two separate fires broke out at the Fujairah oil zone and the Shah gas field after drone strikes at both locations.
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