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Missing 16-year-old from Pueblo found safe following Amber Alert

CBI
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New
Published 7:41 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Isabella Young has been safely located.

CBI issued an Amber Alert for Young just after 6 a.m. on Mar. 16. CBI said Young was last seen around midnight on Mar. 13, 2026.

At the time, investigators believed Young may have been taken by 15-year-old Jayden Trujillo, who police believed may have been armed.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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