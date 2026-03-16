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Man sentenced in deadly shooting on South Nevada Avenue

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Published 1:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday March 16, 2026, Vonrobert Kennedy is set to be sentenced in El Paso County court. Kennedy previously plead guilty to murder in the second degree for the shooting and killing of 45-year-old Darryl Edward Scurry Jr.

Kennedy was arrested on October 10th, 2024 for the murder of Scurry. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Kennedy was charged while he was being held in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges.

The deadly shooting happened on South Nevada Avenue on the morning of May 23, 2024, according to CSPD.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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