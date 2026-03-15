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What we know on the 16th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran

<i>Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 13
<i>Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 13
By
March 14, 2026 10:19 PM
Published 9:03 AM

By Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — The Iran conflict shows no sign of coming to an end with Israeli military telling CNN it is planning at least three more weeks of its campaign with “thousands of targets” remaining.

Here’s what to know on day 16.

What are the main headlines?

  • Three more weeks: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN it is “not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals” which are to “weaken the Iranian regime severely.” It has a list of targets that will take at least three more weeks to hit.
  • No deal with Iran: Trump said he is not ready to make a deal with Iran “because the terms are not good enough yet,” and added that the US may hit Iran’s Kharg Island “a few more times just for fun.”
  • Strait of Hormuz: Trump said that “hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to allow ships to pass more safely through the vital shipping lane. The UK’s energy secretary said his country is exploring “any options” to help secure the waterway. US gas prices have spiked 23% since the war began, according to the AAA, a US body that represents drivers.
  • Supreme leader’s health: Iran’s foreign minister said Khamenei is in “good health” and “manages the country strongly,” as questions swirl over his wellbeing.
  • Fallen service members named: The Pentagon has identified six air crew killed in Thursday’s KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in western Iraq. The incident remains under investigation.
  • The race is off: Formula 1 and its governing body the FIA announced early Sunday that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix races will not take place in April due to safety concerns stemming from the Iran war. Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response to recent US and Israeli attacks.

What’s happening on the ground?

  • Strikes continue: Waves of Israeli attacks on Iran – and retaliatory strikes from Tehran continued Sunday – with the IDF saying it had “launched a massive wave of attacks” in the west of the country.
  • US diplomats: Shrapnel from an Iranian ballistic missile damaged a building housing US diplomats in Israel, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news station. CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.
  • Cultural sites: Iran said at least 56 of its museums, historic buildings and cultural sites have been damaged by US-Israeli strikes. The country’s ministry of cultural heritage “strongly condemned” the claimed attacks, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

CNN’s Chris Lau and Xiaoqian Lin contributed to this report.

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