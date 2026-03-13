Skip to Content
Díaz-Canel confirma diálogos con Estados Unidos sobre el bloqueo a Cuba

Published 5:34 AM

Por Sol Amaya, CNN en Español

El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, confirmó en un video transmitido en la madrugada del viernes por la televisión nacional que funcionarios de su Gobierno dialogaron con Estados Unidos para buscar soluciones al bloqueo impuesto en la isla.

“Hay factores internacionales que han facilitado estas conversaciones”, dijo Díaz Canel. Además, aclaró que el propósito de estas conversaciones es, “en primer lugar, identificar cuáles son los problemas bilaterales que necesitan una solución”.

Posteriormente, en conferencia de prensa, Díaz-Canel volvió a referirse al proceso de diálogo y señaló: “Esto es un proceso muy sensible que se aborda con responsabilidad y mucha sensibilidad”

Hemos expresado nuestra voluntad de continuar el proceso bajo los principios de la igual y el respeto a los sistemas políticos de ambos países, a la soberanía y a la autodeterminación.

Noticia en desarrollo

