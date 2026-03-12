Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil.

Personal

Birth date: March 21, 1955

Birth place: Campinas, Brazil

Birth name: Jair Messias Bolsonaro

Father: Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, dentist

Mother: Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro

Marriage: Michelle Bolsonaro; Ana Cristina Valle (divorced); Rogéria Bolsonaro (divorced)

Children: with Michelle Bolsonaro: Laura; with Ana Cristina Valle: Jair Renan; with Rogéria Bolsonaro: Flavio, Carlos and Eduardo

Education: Agulhas Negras Military Academy, 1977

Military: Army, Captain

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

A conservative provocateur, Bolsonaro has a predilection for making inflammatory statements. His rhetorical targets include women and the LGBTQ community. In 2003, he told a congresswoman that she was not worthy of being raped. During a 2011 interview with Playboy magazine, Bolsonaro said he would be incapable of loving a gay son. He has expressed a sense of nostalgia for Brazil’s past as a military dictatorship.

Bolsonaro served seven terms as a congressman in the Chamber of Deputies. While in Congress, his priorities included protecting the rights of citizens to own firearms, promoting Christian values and getting tough on crime. In 2017, he said, “A policeman who doesn’t kill isn’t a policeman.”

Bolsonaro changed his party affiliation numerous times, ultimately campaigning for president as a member of the Social Liberal Party.

When Bolsonaro took office in 2019, Brazil was suffering through a prolonged period of economic malaise and rising insecurity. His ascent was preceded by a corruption scandal that rocked political and financial institutions. During his inaugural address, Bolsonaro vowed to transform Brazil into a “strong and booming country.”

Timeline

1986 – Bolsonaro writes an opinion column for the magazine Veja that criticizes the Brazilian Army’s pay system. He is subsequently disciplined for insubordination.

1989-1991 – Councilman for Rio de Janeiro.

1991-2018 – Congressman representing Rio de Janeiro in the Chamber of Deputies.

July 22, 2018 – Bolsonaro announces he is running for president.

August 15, 2018 – Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former president of Brazil, announces he has submitted the necessary paperwork to register as the Workers’ Party candidate to run against Bolsonaro. Lula da Silva campaigns from prison, where he is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

September 1, 2018 – Brazil’s top electoral court bars Lula da Silva from running for reelection while incarcerated. Ultimately, a former mayor of São Paulo named Fernando Haddad steps in as the Workers’ Party candidate.

September 6, 2018 – Bolsonaro is stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally. He spends more than three weeks in the hospital recovering.

October 7, 2018 – Voters cast ballots in the first round of elections. Although Bolsonaro wins more votes than Haddad, he doesn’t surpass the 50% threshold. A runoff is set for later in the month.

October 28, 2018 – Bolsonaro wins the runoff. The final tally shows Bolsonaro with 55.13% and Haddad with 44.87%.

January 1, 2019 – Bolsonaro is sworn into office. On the same day, he issues a series of executive orders. One order could potentially strip away many LGBTQ civil rights protections by eliminating LGBTQ issues from the list of matters handled by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights. Another order gives the Agriculture Ministry the authority to designate indigenous lands, paving the way for agricultural development in areas that were previously off limits.

January 15, 2019 – Signs an executive order temporarily eliminating a regulation that limits firearms purchases only to individuals who provide a justification for owning a gun. The regulation gave police discretion to approve or deny gun sales.

January 28, 2019 – Officials say Bolsonaro has undergone successful surgery to remove a colostomy bag he was fitted with after being stabbed four months ago.

February 28, 2019 – Bolsonaro meets with Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó in Brasilia. During a joint news conference, Bolsonaro pledges Brazil’s support to help ensure “democracy is re-established in Venezuela.”

May 3, 2019 – A spokesman for Bolsonaro announces that the president has canceled a trip to New York, where he was set to be honored with a Person of the Year award from the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. The trip was scrapped amid political backlash. The event’s original host venue, the American Museum of Natural History canceled and some corporate sponsors dropped out. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had called Bolsonaro “a dangerous man.”

May 7, 2019 – Bolsonaro signs an executive order relaxing gun control restrictions. The executive order makes it easier for guns to be imported and boosts the amount of ammunition an individual can purchase annually.

July 11, 2019 – During a news conference, Bolsonaro says that he wants his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, to serve as ambassador to the United States. He says that Eduardo is friendly with the children of US President Donald Trump.

August 23, 2019 – Bolsonaro announces a plan to send army troops to fight wildfires sweeping through the Amazon rainforest.

August 26, 2019 – At the G7 summit in France, French President Emmanuel Macron announces a $20 million emergency fund to help Brazil with the fires. Bolsonaro responds that he cannot accept Macron’s “intentions behind the idea of an ‘alliance’ of the G7 countries to ‘save’ the Amazon, as if we were a colony or no man’s land.” The dispute devolves after a Facebook user posts a meme ridiculing the appearance of Macron’s wife on Bolsonaro’s page and the president jokes, “Don’t humiliate the guy…haha.”

September 8, 2019 – Bolsonaro undergoes a hernia operation to treat complications from prior surgeries conducted as he recovered from a stab wound.

December 24, 2019 – Tells the Band TV network that he was hospitalized overnight after falling in the presidential palace December 23. He says he had brief memory loss, but that he has recovered.

April 19, 2020 – Bolsonaro joins a rally in the country’s capital, where protesters called for an end to coronavirus quarantine measures and some urged military intervention to shut down Congress and the Supreme Court. He later defends his participation, saying that he was not calling for military action against the country’s other branches of government.

June 23, 2020 – Bolsonaro is ordered by a federal judge in Brasilia to wear a face mask in public or face a fine. The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where the capital Brasilia is located.

July 7, 2020 – Bolsonaro announces he has tested positive for Covid-19, following months of downplaying the virus.

March 16, 2021 – A Brazilian court orders Bolsonaro to pay damages to a journalist after he made remarks that questioned her credibility.

April 27, 2021 – Brazil’s Senate launches an inquiry into the federal government’s response to Covid-19.

July 14, 2021 – Bolsonaro is admitted to the hospital to investigate the cause of persistent hiccups that are leading to abdominal pains, according to Brazil’s Special Secretariat for Social Communication.

December 3, 2021 – Brazil’s Supreme Court orders an investigation into Bolsonaro’s false claim that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 may have a higher risk of contracting AIDS. The inquiry is launched in response to a request by the country’s parliamentary commission which has been investigating Bolsonaro’s government’s response to the pandemic.

January 3, 2022 – Bolsonaro is admitted to a hospital with a blockage in his intestine.

June 29, 2022 – A Brazilian court rules that Bolsonaro must pay “moral damages” of 35,000 reais (approximately $6,700) to a Brazilian journalist after making remarks with sexual innuendo about her in 2020.

October 2, 2022 – In the presidential election, Bolsonaro finishes with 43.2% versus Lula da Silva’s 48.4%. Either candidate needed to surpass 50% to be elected in the first round of voting, so the two will face each other in a runoff on October 30.

October 30, 2022 – Bolsonaro loses his bid for a second term, after receiving 49.1% of the vote against Lula da Silva, who wins with 50.9%.

November 22, 2022 – Bolsonaro files a petition with Brazil election authorities formally contesting the results of the presidential vote, alleging that some voting machines had malfunctioned and any votes cast through them should be annulled. The petition is rejected the following day.

January 10, 2023 – Is discharged from a Florida hospital and arrives at a residence in Orlando. Bolsonaro said he was receiving treatment for complications related to his 2018 stabbing. Bolsonaro’s hospitalization came after hundreds of his supporters stormed the capital Brasilia on January 8, trashing government offices and drawing strong condemnation from the international community.

January 13, 2023 – Brazil’s Supreme Court says it has accepted the public prosecutor’s request to investigate Bolsonaro’s alleged involvement in the January 8 attacks on government buildings in Brasilia.

June 30, 2023 – Brazil’s highest electoral court bars Bolsonaro from running for political office until 2030, after finding him guilty of abusing his power and misusing public media during the 2022 election campaign. Speaking to Brazilian radio station Itatiaia, Bolsonaro says he plans to appeal the court’s decision.

August 17, 2023 – Brazilian hacker Walter Delgatti Neto tells Brazil’s Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) that during an August 2022 meeting, Bolsonaro asked him if he could hack into voting machines and offered to pardon the hacker if he suffered any legal consequences.

February 8, 2024﻿ – In a statement, Brazilian Federal Police announce that four people were arrested and 33 search warrants were executed as part of a probe into an alleged attempted coup to keep Bolsonaro in power as president. Fabio Wajngarten, a lawyer representing Bolsonaro, confirms that Bolsonaro is among their number under investigation.

March 19, 2024 – Bolsonaro has been indicted by Brazil’s federal police on suspicion of fraud over allegations that he falsified Covid-19 vaccination data while he was still president, affiliate CNN Brasil reports.

November 21, 2024 – Bolsonaro is among 37 individuals indicted by Brazil’s federal police as part of the investigation into an alleged coup plot to keep power following the 2022 election of his successor Lula da Silva, CNN Brasil reports.

February 18, 2025 – According to documents filed by prosecutors, Bolsonaro has been charged in connection with an alleged coup plot to overturn the results of the 2022 election and keep his opponent from taking power. Bolsonaro is among 34 people facing charges including those of armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, and damage qualified by violence.

April 14, 2025 – Doctors tell journalists that Bolsonaro is recovering in intensive care after a 12-hour surgery due to recurring intestinal issues since he was stabbed in 2018. This is his fifth surgery since the stabbing.

August 4, 2025 – The Brazilian Supreme Court orders the house arrest of Bolsonaro. Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying Bolsonaro had failed to comply with restrictions previously imposed on him by the court, including use of social media and cell phones.

September 11, 2025 – Bolsonaro is found guilty of attempting to overturn the country’s 2022 election with a plot prosecutors say included plans to assassinate the president-elect in a bid to cling to power.

September 16, 2025 – Bolsonaro is taken to a hospital after feeling unwell, according to his son, Flávio. On September 17, Bolsonaro is discharged.

September 17, 2025 – Following a procedure to have skin lesions removed on September 14, doctors announce that medical tests on Bolsonaro show the presence of an early type of skin cancer.

November 22, 2025 – Bolsonaro is arrested over concerns he was plotting to escape house arrest after he took a soldering iron to his ankle bracelet, authorities said. Bolsonaro later tells a judge that he violated his ankle monitoring because of a nervous breakdown and hallucinations caused by a change in his medication.

November 25, 2025 – Supreme Court Justice Moraes rules that Bolsonaro must begin serving his 27-year prison sentence for plotting an attempted coup. Bolsonaro’s attorney Paulo Cunha Bueno says in a post on X that the former president would pursue an appeal to fight the conviction, despite the court ruling that their decision is final.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.