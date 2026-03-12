Chinese embassy mocks “Shield of the Americas” in AI video

By Rocio Munoz, Max Saltman, CNN

(CNN) — China’s Embassy in the US shared an AI-generated video poking fun at US President Donald Trump’s Shield of the Americas Summit on Wednesday, days after Trump took the stage at the Florida event to warn about “hostile foreign influence” in Latin America.

The video, published by the Chinese embassy on its X account and produced by the state news agency Xinhua News Agency, is titled “Shield of the Americas, or shackles of the Americas?”

The 18-second animation shows a bald eagle dressed in a suit presiding over a meeting of white doves that appear to represent Latin American countries.

The eagle presses a red button that initially deploys an atomic bomb blast before promising to “keep everyone safe” with a large red, white and blue shield. However, the shield soon turns into a cage that traps the frightened doves, while the Eagle says: “Relax, sometimes security comes with a little control.”

CNN contacted the US State Department for comment on the video and is awaiting a response.

The video, released days after a meeting that brought together right-wing and center-right leaders from 12 Latin American countries, seems to question the proposal presented by Trump during the summit: the creation of a “regional military coalition.”

Although the summit was mainly presented as a security initiative, Trump also took the opportunity to warn about China’s growing presence in the region, as part of a broader plan by his administration to reaffirm the United States’ “preeminence” over the Western Hemisphere.

“We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere,” the administration declared in November 2025 while unveiling the “Trump Corollary” to the centuries-old Monroe Doctrine.

But while James Monroe ordered Europe to stay away from the Americas, Trump is keen on shooing China away. In his inaugural address in 2025, Trump claimed falsely that China is “operating” the Panama Canal.

In fact, a Hong Kong-based company owned two key terminals on either end of the canal at the time. Last month, Panama’s high court ruled the arrangement illegal, a decision Beijing decried as “truly shameful and pathetic.”

The ruling notwithstanding, Trump continues to raise the issue in public. At the summit, the president said that the US “will not allow hostile foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere – that includes the Panama canal.”

For decades, Beijing has expanded its commercial, financial, and infrastructure ties in the region.

In recent years, China has become one of the main trading partners for several Latin American economies and has financed large strategic projects.

One of the most recent examples is the “mega-port of Chancay in Peru,” inaugurated in 2024 with support from the Chinese shipping giant COSCO Shipping, which significantly reduces maritime transport times between South America and Asia.

Trade growth also reflects this closer relationship. Between January and November 2025, Chinese exports to Latin America increased by 9.3% compared to the same period in 2024, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Even countries politically close to Washington maintain strong economic ties with China. In Argentina, for example, imports from China exceeded US$16 billion in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 57.1%, despite President Javier Milei being considered one of Trump’s staunchest allies in the region.

