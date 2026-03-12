Skip to Content
Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso estrenan “Goo Goo Ga Ga” en colaboración con Jack Black

March 11, 2026 6:39 PM
Published 8:00 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso estrenaron este jueves 12 de marzo el tema “Goo Goo Ga Ga”, en colaboración con el estadounidense Jack Black. La canción sucede a “Hasta Jesús tuvo un mal día”, que fue lanzada por los artistas argentinos el pasado 12 de febrero en colaboración con el cantante británico Sting.

“Goo Goo Ga Ga” se mantiene fiel al estilo del dúo argentino, con sonidos trap, hip-hop, y funk. La letra habla de una persona que reflexiona sobre su vida y siente que comienza a envejecer; con frases como “¿Cuándo fue que me arrugué?” y “Quisiera ser un bebé”, la canción explora de forma divertida lo rápido que se va la vida. El tema musical también incluye un par de frases en inglés interpretadas por Black.

Con el lanzamiento del sencillo también llegó un videoclip en el que se ve a los tres artistas recibir una especie de tratamiento médico mientras se comportan como bebés: gatean y reciben mimos. Finalmente, Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso y Jack Black son intervenidos y el video finaliza con los tres artistas cambiando su comportamiento.

“Hasta Jesús tuvo un mal día” y “Goo Goo Ga Ga” forman parte de “Free Spirits”, el nuevo álbum musical de Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso, cuyo estreno está programado para el próximo 19 de marzo y que incluirá un total de 11 canciones.

Jack Black es recordado mayormente por haber protagonizado películas como “School of Rock” y “Nacho Libre”. Sin embargo, también ha incursionado en la música: interpretó la canción “Peaches” para la película “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, en la que además prestó su voz al personaje de Bowser, y participó con el tema “I feel Alive” de la cinta “A Minecraft Movie”.

