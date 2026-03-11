Tornado kills 2 in Indiana with another bout of dangerous storms ongoing

By CNN meteorologists Chris Dolce, Mary Gilbert, and CNN’s Hanna Park, Holly Yan, and Rebekah Riess

(CNN) — Dangerous storms with tornadoes and giant hail tore across the Central US overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, killing at least two people.

The storm threat isn’t over. Over 90 million people from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic could experience severe storms today. And the tornado threat, while less significant than Tuesday, isn’t over, either.

Here’s the latest:

Tornado kills two: An elderly man and woman in Lake Village, Indiana, died after a tornado hit the rural community around an hour south of Chicago, the Newton County, Indiana, coroner said. Several others were hospitalized. First responders said there was “total devastation” in the small community.

An elderly man and woman in Lake Village, Indiana, died after a tornado hit the rural community around an hour south of Chicago, the Newton County, Indiana, coroner said. Several others were hospitalized. First responders said there was “total devastation” in the small community. Several tornadoes reported: Over a dozen tornadoes have been reported so far from Tuesday’s storms in three states: Texas, Illinois and Indiana. A long-lasting supercell spawned multiple tornadoes as it tracked across Illinois and Indiana, including one that ripped through Kankakee, Illinois, causing damage to several homes and buildings there. Several people were injured, but no one died, the city’s mayor said.

Over a dozen tornadoes have been reported so far from Tuesday’s storms in three states: Texas, Illinois and Indiana. A long-lasting supercell spawned multiple tornadoes as it tracked across Illinois and Indiana, including one that ripped through Kankakee, Illinois, causing damage to several homes and buildings there. Several people were injured, but no one died, the city’s mayor said. Storm threat continues: A new burst of energy this afternoon will intensify the threat of severe storms from the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast. Multiple tornado watches have been issued, covering more than 18 million people across six states. Cincinnati, Cleveland and Houston are some of the major metro areas at risk.

A new burst of energy this afternoon will intensify the threat of severe storms from the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast. Multiple tornado watches have been issued, covering more than 18 million people across six states. Cincinnati, Cleveland and Houston are some of the major metro areas at risk. Monster hail: The storms also produced softball-sized or larger hail that crushed cars and caused damage in Illinois. One hailstone measured 6 inches in diameter, twice the size of a baseball, and may have set a new state record.

‘Total devastation’ in Indiana

Lake Village, in northwest Indiana, where the two deaths were reported, was one of the small towns in the state and neighboring Illinois at the epicenter of the tornado damage.

“Right before 7 p.m. (Tuesday), a large tornado hit our community, and it hit us hard,” Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Lori Postma said.

When first responders made an early assessment overnight, they found “total devastation,” fire department chief Rob Churchill said.

“There were houses that were collapsed. There were people trapped in houses. There’s livestock loose,” he said.

“[There is] a lot of damage. Please do not come here. Do not try to help,” Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said in a video post from Lake Village late Tuesday night, where the tornado appeared to have reduced at least one home to rubble behind him.

Injuries and widespread damage were reported in other parts of Indiana and Illinois, according to officials.

Several houses and other structures were also damaged after a tornado hit Starke County, Indiana, but there were no injuries or deaths, according to Starke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Wayne James. The county includes the town of Knox, where the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency — the most urgent type of tornado warning.

First responders, state and local officials, and the American Red Cross were providing immediate support to communities, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said in a post on X Wednesday morning. “Maureen and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones and for every Hoosier impacted by the devastating tornadoes,” Braun said.

Drone video from Kankakee County, Illinois, showed buildings torn apart and debris scattered across neighborhoods after the tornado moved through. Emergency crews navigated the wreckage overnight with flashlights, stepping over splintered lumber and fallen trees as they searched damaged homes.

Nine people had minor injuries but there have been no deaths or people reported missing in the county, according to Kankakee County Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand. “While homes, buildings and infrastructure can be rebuilt — lives cannot be replaced,” he said.

Brandy Peppin said she had only minutes of warning before the storm reached her house. Her brother called to say he could see the tornado heading straight toward her home.

“Thank God,” Peppin told CNN. “And I ran, grabbed my dog who was already in the closet where we go down into the crawl space and. Literally pulled the door open. He fell into the crawl space, and I went down there and we rode the tornado out. It was so loud.”

“There would be little ‘bang bangs’ and then big ones,” she said. “You could just tell that there was debris hitting the house and hear things hitting the house — it was so loud.”

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office activated its Emergency Operations Center and filed an emergency declaration with Illinois.

“I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones but to avoid unnecessary travel, if at all possible,” Sheriff Mike Downey said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he had been briefed on the storm damage and was monitoring the situation.

“Keeping in our thoughts all Illinoisans impacted by the severe weather – we’ll be here to help them recover,” he said.

Wednesday’s forecast

Storms are pushing east and they are expected to intensify through the afternoon from Texas to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic.

Wednesday’s severe storm potential is lower than yesterday’s, but could still be dangerous. More than 60 million people from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic are under a Level 2 of 5 threat for severe storms. Nearly 28 million others are under a Level 1 of 5 severe storm threat.

Storms could pack a punch in Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Washington, DC, and other cities.

Damaging winds are the primary concern, but a few tornadoes are possible. A few storms could also pack large hail, but not to the extreme size that pelted parts of the Plains and Midwest on Tuesday.

Severe storm potential will diminish Thursday as a weather pattern change begins to envelop the US. That break will continue as the week comes to an end.

