11-year-old Centennial boy facing murder charge in death of younger brother

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 11-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of his 5-year-old brother at a home in Centennial.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday, March 11, that it is investigating the case as a homicide.

Deputies say they responded to a residence in the 5200 block of South Jerico Way around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

While investigators have identified everyone involved and say there is no ongoing threat to the community, the investigation into the circumstances of the child's death continues.

The juvenile suspect is currently in custody at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial, according to law enforcement.

Authorities noted that because both the victim and the suspect are minors, the amount of information released regarding the case will be limited.

“Our hearts go out to the family of these two young boys and to everyone in our community who is grieving this loss,” said Sheriff Tyler Brown. “Cases involving the homicide of children are among the most difficult our deputies and investigators face. Our team is fully committed to a thorough investigation, and we will continue working tirelessly to determine exactly what happened. We know tragedies like this impact not only the family, but also classmates, teachers, and neighbors throughout the community. We appreciate the support and patience of the public as our investigators work to gather the facts and pursue justice in this case.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.



