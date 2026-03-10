Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Funcionario iraní de alto rango amenaza a Trump nuevamente

By
Published 7:32 AM

Por Tim Lister y Adam Pourahmadi, CNN

El jefe del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional de Irán advirtió al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, que debe tener cuidado de “no ser eliminado”.

Ali Larijani, una de las figuras más poderosas de Irán, afirmó en una publicación en X el martes que “la nación de Irán no teme sus amenazas vacías”.

“Ni siquiera aquellos más poderosos que ustedes podrían eliminar a la nación iraní. Cuídense”, añadió Larijani.

Es la segunda vez en los últimos días que Larijani insinúa que Trump podría ser objetivo de un ataque.

El sábado, afirmó que Trump debe “pagar el precio” por los ataques estadounidenses e israelíes contra Irán.

“No tengo ni idea de qué está hablando ni quién es. Me da igual”, respondió Trump.

Las últimas declaraciones de Larijani fueron en respuesta a una publicación de Trump en redes sociales, en la que advertía que Irán se vería afectado 20 veces más si bloqueaba el flujo de petróleo a través del estrecho de Ormuz.

Trump también afirmó que Estados Unidos destruiría objetivos que harían prácticamente imposible la reconstrucción de Irán si bloqueaba el estrecho.

En una publicación posterior, Larijani afirmó que el estrecho de Ormuz “será un estrecho de paz y prosperidad para todos o un estrecho de derrota y sufrimiento para los belicistas”.

En noviembre de 2024, el Departamento de Justicia de EE.UU. anunció cargos federales relacionados con un complot iraní frustrado para asesinar a Trump antes de las elecciones presidenciales de ese año.

El supuesto complot fue el último revelado por fiscales estadounidenses en una creciente lista de planes iraníes para asesinar a Trump, según funcionarios de seguridad nacional.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.