Fatal collision closes South Wahsatch Avenue and East Costilla Street

KRDO
By
today at 6:42 PM
Published 6:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- South Wahsatch Avenue is closed northbound at East Costilla Street, and all of East Costilla is closed in both directions due to a fatal traffic collision as of 6 p.m.

Law enforcement asks that alternate routes be used.

Abby Smith

