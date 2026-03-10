Skip to Content
CNN - National

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package near Gracie Mansion

By
Published 11:43 AM

By Gloria Pazmino, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Police have found a suspicious package in the area around Carl Shurz Park in upper Manhattan, near Gracie Mansion, a law enforcement official briefed on the situation tells CNN.

A New York City Parks Department worker flagged the item, another official added.

The area has been blocked off and people have been evacuated from the park while police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.