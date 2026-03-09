What we know on the 11th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — As strikes continue across the Middle East for a second week, US President Trump has given conflicting messages about how long the war will last, while Iran signals it’s prepared for a long fight.
The humanitarian toll is mounting, with hundreds of thousands of residents displaced and more than 1,700 people killed across the region. The war has also caused the biggest oil disruption in history – sparking concern even within the Trump administration.
Here’s what you need to know on day 11.
What are the main headlines?
- Trump’s comments: In a wide-ranging news conference on Monday, US President Donald Trump said US goals are “pretty well complete” and the war could end soon – right after telling House Republicans that “we haven’t won enough.” He also said the US was leaving some “important targets” in Iran for possible later attacks. Earlier Monday, Trump said he was “disappointed” with Iran’s choice of a new supreme leader – Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late leader Ali Khamenei – but stopped short of saying he wanted to target him.
- The girls’ school: The fallout continues over the strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed at least 168 children, according to Iranian state media. Trump suggested other countries could have struck the school, falsely claiming that Iran possesses Tomahawk missiles like the one believed to have been used in the attack. Earlier, footage emerged that appeared to show a US missile targeting an Iranian naval base near the school.
- Oil disruption: Countries are bracing for impact, with an estimated 20% of world oil supply now disrupted. Pakistan has announced extreme austerity measures, South Korea is introducing its first fuel price cap in almost 30 years, and G7 ministers met to discuss potentially releasing strategic oil reserves. Meanwhile, Trump said he would be “waiving certain oil-related sanctions” without specifying which ones – and claimed that the war would ultimately lower oil prices in the long term.
- Strait of Hormuz: Tehran and Washington are trading threats about this crucial waterway, which has essentially been closed since the war began. Trump has tried to reassure operators of tankers that are refusing to travel through the Strait, and threatened to hit Iran harder if it tries to stop oil flowing through. Iran responded that its armed forces were “awaiting” US naval ships in the Strait.
- Iranian women’s soccer team: Five members of the Iranian women’s soccer players who sought asylum in Australia will be granted humanitarian visas, Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke said Tuesday morning.
What’s happening in the region?
- Israel strikes Iran: Israel launched a “broad wave” of strikes in Tehran overnight into Tuesday, after earlier striking military infrastructure in three Iranian provinces on Monday.
- Gulf nations: Neighboring countries on Monday reported fresh attacks. Drones causing “material damage” to the United Arab Emirates consulate in Erbil and targeting an airport near a US base were shot down. Pro-Iranian Iraqi militias have claimed responsibility. Last week, Iran’s president had claimed Tehran would stop striking its neighbors unless any attacks on Iran originated from those countries.
- Iran vows escalation: Iran will escalate its missile attacks and only launch missiles with warheads weighing more than a ton, an Iranian military commander said Monday. Separately, a top Iranian official ruled out diplomacy for now, saying in a CNN interview that Tehran will continue attacking Gulf countries and that the war would only end through economic pain.
- Growing death toll: More than 1,200 civilians have been killed in Iran and at least 486 people in Lebanon since the US and Israel began their war with Iran, according to the UN and a non-profit organization. Many of those are children. Dozens more have been killed in other countries around the region, including seven US service members.
